Funeral plans announced for New Black Wall Street Market founder Lecester ‘Bill’ Allen

STONECREST, Ga. — An influential Stonecrest businessman who died in mid-June will be honored at a series of memorial events later this month.

“Legendary” businessman Lecester “Bill” Allen, founder of the New Black Wall Street Market and known in Stonecrest as “The Wiz” died at the age of 80.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Allen was a staple of the city and well-loved by Stonecrest’s residents.

To honor Allen, the New Black Wall Street Market will be holding several memorial events in Stonecrest, including one of two memorial services.

Here’s the full list of events to honor and commemorate Allen and his legacy:

July 10 Lecester “Bill” Allen Fireside Chat at the New Black Wall Street Market LED Wall, Bourbon Street - 5:30 p.m.

July 11 Business Leaders Roundtable Breakfast at the New Black Wall Street Market Ballroom - 9 a.m. (invite only)

July 13 memorial service at Antioch Lithonia Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga. - 11 a.m.

July 20 memorial service at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Mich. - 11 a.m.

