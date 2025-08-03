Fundraiser planned for family of Dunwoody officer who died last month

dunwoody, gA. — The Dunwoody Police Foundation will hold a fundraiser to benefit the family of an officer who died last month.

Det. Jordan Laverty died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 29.

The Dunwoody Police Department did not release his cause of death.

A fundraiser for his family will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 5 p.m. at Dunwoody Tavern.

Attendees of the event use cash or donate to the fundraiser using Venmo.

Dunwoody Tavern will be donating 20% of the day’s proceeds.

All donations will go to the Dunwoody Police Foundation to help Laverty’s family.

Laverty served with the Dunwoody Police Department for eight years and spent three years with the DeKalb County Police Department before that.

Details on memorial services for Laverty have not yet been announced.

