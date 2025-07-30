Dunwoody police mourn sudden loss of detective

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of one of its own.

Det. Jordan Laverty died unexpectedly on Tuesday, the department announced.

No cause of death was immediately released.

Jordan joined the Dunwoody Police Department eight years ago and was quickly promoted to detective. He previously served with the DeKalb County Police Department for three years.

"He dedicated his time and service, and his absence has left a void that will not easily be filled. We are heartbroken and wrapping our arms around his family in love and support," the department said.

Details regarding memorial services have not yet been announced.

