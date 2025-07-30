Georgia

Man drowns at Georgia state park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
David Mason Man with special needs drowns at Georgia state park (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old man died after an apparent drowning Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:25 p.m., Crisp County deputies responded to a missing person report at Veterans Memorial State Park.

Authorities said David Mason, 30, who has special needs, was last seen around the beach/ mega ramp area around 1:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said they coordinated a search effort immediately with teams on the ground, watercraft and aerial support.

After several hours of intensive searching, Mason was found in what authorities said appeared to be a drowning.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Crisp County officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read