Man drowns at Georgia state park

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old man died after an apparent drowning Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:25 p.m., Crisp County deputies responded to a missing person report at Veterans Memorial State Park.
Authorities said David Mason, 30, who has special needs, was last seen around the beach/ mega ramp area around 1:45 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman convicted of killing husband’s great-grandfather to fund trip with boyfriend
- Family realizes iPad stolen after Delta flight, finds thief’s explicit photos on the iCloud
- 12 teens found living in church basement; fire marshal says it violated county codes
The sheriff’s office said they coordinated a search effort immediately with teams on the ground, watercraft and aerial support.
After several hours of intensive searching, Mason was found in what authorities said appeared to be a drowning.
“Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Crisp County officials said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group