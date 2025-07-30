Man drowns at Georgia state park

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old man died after an apparent drowning Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:25 p.m., Crisp County deputies responded to a missing person report at Veterans Memorial State Park.

Authorities said David Mason, 30, who has special needs, was last seen around the beach/ mega ramp area around 1:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said they coordinated a search effort immediately with teams on the ground, watercraft and aerial support.

After several hours of intensive searching, Mason was found in what authorities said appeared to be a drowning.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Crisp County officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group