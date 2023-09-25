Free early education program for kids, parents opening in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. — A free early education program for both kids and their parents is now open in DeKalb County.

Channel 2 Action News stopped by the Wesley Chapel Library where they hosted the United Way of Great Atlanta’s “Learning Spaces” program every Monday.

The goal is to get kids and their parents ready to start school.

“It benefits our parents because we empower them to be the child’s first teacher,” said Patrice Laird-Walker, United Way Grant Partnerships Manager.

There are 16 learning spaces across metro Atlanta. The organization said all of them are free and open to anyone, no matter where you live.

