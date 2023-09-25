Traffic stop leads officals to recovering over $90K worth of drugs in vehicle and Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency investigation led deputies to seize more than $90,000 worth of illegal drugs.

The investigation began when Gainesville officers were conducting a traffic stop on the morning of Sept.13 on Interstate 985 North at exit 20.

Police said they found 172 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and multiple fraudulent IDs inside the vehicle.

The driver, Erika Laura Nava-Caballero, 40, of Gainesville was charged with multiple traffic offenses including driving under the influence and driving without a license. She’s also being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

But the investigation didn’t stop there.

The next day, law officials conducted a search warrant at Nava-Caballero’s home on Heatherwood Drive.

Agents said they found more drugs. They seized an additional 1,067 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of fentanyl from inside the home.

Authorities arrested Sergio Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 19, of Gainesville, who also lived at the home.

He is facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession of each drug with intent to distribute.

Nava-Caballero faces the same charges, in addition to the charges from the previous day.

The combined street value of the methamphetamine seized from the house and vehicle is $86,730. Investigators estimate the street value of the fentanyl at $3,600.

Both Nava-Caballero and Rodriguez-Rodriguez remain in the Hall County Jail without bond.

