Food splatter, black substance on wall contribute to Checkers failing health inspection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County failed a health inspection, in part because the walls had food splatter and a black substance.
The Checkers on Panola Road in Lithonia got a score of 58 on July 16. A year ago the restaurant got an 82 on its health inspection.
One customer told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that 58 is a bad score that means someone is not doing what they’re supposed to be doing.
Violations included soda nozzle and ice scoop holder with a black substance, cheese and lettuce not held cold enough, and exterior of food equipment with food debris. The inspector also noted there were numerous flies in the restaurant and told management to notify pest control.
TRENDING STORIES:
When Sbarge went to the Checkers Tuesday she saw a pest control worker pull up. The manager was not there when Sbarge got there. She reached out to the corporate office for a statement but is still waiting for a response.
One of the repeat violations was that the inspection report was not posted in public view.
We’ll let you know how the restaurant does when it is re-inspected this month.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}