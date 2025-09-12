First of 2 brothers accused of multiple home invasion rapes in DeKalb County set to go to trial

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The trial of Jeffrey Briney, one of two brothers accused in a series of home invasion rapes in the 1980s, is set to begin on Sept. 15, 2025, in DeKalb County Superior Court.

Jeffrey Briney, 61, faces multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault related to two separate incidents in 1986.

Jeffrey’s brother, David Briney, was indicted on similar charges, but his trial date has not yet been set.

The charges against Jeffrey Briney stem from two home invasions in DeKalb County in 1986.

On March 28, 1986, four men entered an apartment on Briarwood Road, where they are accused of holding five college students at gunpoint, raped two women, and ransacked the apartment.

In a separate incident on October 27, 1986, two men forced their way into an apartment on Buford Highway, raped two women, tied them up, and stole valuables.

The cases went cold until 2023 when new DNA testing linked the Briney brothers to the crimes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent the rape kits to a private lab, which provided DNA matches to the suspects.

Jeffrey Briney’s DNA matched samples from the Briarwood and Buford Highway cases, while David Briney’s DNA was linked to the Briarwood case and seven other incidents.

The Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force played a crucial role in identifying the suspects, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office.

The task force was established in 2018, the task force aims to solve cold case sexual assaults through collaborative efforts and advanced DNA testing.

