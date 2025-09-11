Stolen lawnmower leads to U-Haul chase along I-20, sending officer to the hospital

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two suspects have been arrested following a police chase on Interstate 20 after allegedly stealing a zero-turn lawnmower from Ace Hardware, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Covington police say they identified a U-Haul truck connected to the theft and spotted it at The Home Depot on Highway 142 around 1:00 p.m. Thursday. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver drove away, leading to the chase.

During the chase, officers executed a PIT maneuver, which led to the suspect’s vehicle hitting a Covington police patrol car, causing it to overturn.

The officer involved, Lt. Chris Cain, was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently stable.

“We’re grateful Lt. Cain’s injuries are not serious and that he is recovering well. We also appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement partners,” said Covington Interim Police Chief Brent Fuesting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both suspects are currently in custody. Their ages and identities have not been released.

The investigation into the theft and chase remains active and ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group