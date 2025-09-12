This missing teen was found dead in a creek in 2011; police just made an arrest

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Newnan County Police Department has made an arrest in a 2011 cold case.

Blake Chappell disappeared in Oct. 2011. Police found his body in a nearby creek two months later on Dec. 19, 2011. The medical examiner told Channel 2 Action News then that someone shot and killed the teenager.

On Friday, Newnan police announced they arrested Scotty Elliot Smith. Investigators said Smith confessed to Chappell’s murder.

Officers booked Smith in the Coweta County Jail on the following charges: felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

Arrest made in 2011 cold case killing Scotty Elliot Smith has been booked into the Coweta County Jail. (Ricketson, Christopher)

