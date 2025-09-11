Couple drowns after driving truck off bridge into GA creek

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a north Georgia couple driving off a bridge over the weekend.

According to an accident report, Mitchell Lee, 60, and his wife, Jan Lee, 59, were driving on High Shoals Road in Morgan County on Sunday.

The report says the Bostwick couple’s truck “nose dived” off a small bridge, fell 15 feet and flipped onto its roof before landing in the water.

The cab of the truck was submerged.

The crash report said the truck had been there for nearly five hours before anyone found it.

The Morgan County Coroner declared both dead at the scene, as well as their pet dog that was in the truck with them.

Initial evidence suggests both of them drowned.

However, the crash report does not share many details on what led up to the crash.

It says there is no evidence that Mitchell Lee, who was driving, fell asleep, became distracted, was under the influence or had a medical condition that would cause him to lose consciousness.

It also says there are no tire marks or roadway damage to assist in learning what happened.

