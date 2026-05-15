Man accused of 19 thefts in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police have arrested a man they say is connected to 19 cases across the city.

Police say they found Bryant Hunter on Phipps Blvd. NE just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Dash camera video shows police block Hunter’s car and yell for him to put his hands up.

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Officers can be seen getting Hunter out of the car and placing him under arrest.

Investigators say he was wanted in several jurisdictions for thefts and more, including 19 theft cases in Sandy Springs.

Hunter is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

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