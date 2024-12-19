‘Financial accountability’ leads DeKalb County employees to receive retention bonus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County employees took home an additional $1,500 last month due to a $150 million fund balance.

“We have ushered in a new era of financial accountability in DeKalb County as evidenced by eight years of balanced budgets and a growing rainy-day fund,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thurmond said this was made possible due to the county’s fiscal health, authorizing the $1,500 employee retention bonus for a total of 6,000 employees in November.

This was the fourth year that employees received a retention incentive bonus, according to the county.

The county said in January of 2017, it faced a $24.7 million structural deficit, triggering a series of layoffs and service delivery cutbacks.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thurmond introduced a plan, it was approved and adopted by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners in February 2017, that balanced the budget and built a $150 million fund balance, representing a 78 percent improvement.

“My administration has been committed to fostering the continuous growth and development of our most experienced employees who work hard to make our county a better place to live, work, play and do business,” Thurmond said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group