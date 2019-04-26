0 Extra security in place at school where 10 students shot with pellet or BB gun

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Additional police officers are in place today at a DeKalb County elementary school after 10 students were shot with a pellet or BB gun as they played on the playground Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at Wynbrooke Elementary School. Police are actively searching for the shooter, who appears to have fired from the woods near the playground.

Nine of the 10 students were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston to be checked. All had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the district.

Sources told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that there was a heavy police presence at a home behind the school Thursday. Neighbors saw officers going in and out of the home, but it’s unclear how or if it’s connected to the shooting.

Caleb Edmonson, 11, was inside the school when the scary moments started to unfold. He told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he was eating lunch in the cafeteria when he started hearing about an active shooter.

"The teacher was asking the janitors to lock the door, and then he was trying to close the blinds," Caleb said.

That's when he said everyone started to panic.

"A couple minutes later, we saw an ambulance, police officers coming in and running down our hallways," Caleb told Seiden.

Police continued to interview witnesses throughout the afternoon, but so far, they have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the school district for comment about the shooting. District officials released a statement saying, in part:

"There was never a threat of anyone getting into the school building and the remaining students were not injured. The health and safety of our students is, and always will be, the number one priority at The DeKalb County School District. DeKalb Police officers are assisting DCSD Police in the investigation. Additional staff and DCSD police will be on-site tomorrow to ensure the safety of our students."

