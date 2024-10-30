Dunwoody High School students taken to Chamblee after nearby water main break causes outage

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District moved students from Dunwoody High School out of the building on Wednesday morning after a nearby water main break.

According to the school system, Dunwoody High School is experiencing a water outage from the main break nearby, so students and staff are being relocated to the nearby Chamblee High School.

The City of Dunwoody said in a statement that DeKalb County repair crews are on the scene of what they say is a “complicated repair” at the water main break.

Officials said crews on site found a leak on the 12-inch water main break on Vermack Road. Both Dunwoody Public Works and the Dunwoody Police Department are working to manage traffic as repairs are underway.

The city said the water main repairs were in the 4700 block of Vermack Road and that Vermack Ridge, Vermack Court and Berkshire Pass, as well as to her nearby streets, are impacted by the water main break.

District officials told Channel 2 Action News that those at the high school will be taken to Chamblee High via school buses.

“Once all buses have arrived and the building is secure, the school will implement its safety plan to ensure students and staff remain secure and comfortable,” a district spokesman said. “All students and staff must ride school buses to the relocation site. We will continue to communicate updates with you throughout the day.”

The district said they would provide updates throughout the day to parents and the public as the situation continues.

DeKalb County officials said drivers in the area should expect delays but promised updates as they become available.

“Customers in the area are experiencing low to no water service due to the damaged water line. Crews will be distributing bottled water in this area to affected residents while this repair is being completed,” the county said.

