Dunwoody approves Flock cameras despite some neighbors privacy concerns

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved the renewal of a $200,000 contract with Flock on Monday evening.

But many neighbors came to the city council meeting to voice their concerns about the Atlanta-based company.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was at the meeting as residents shared their worries about where their data is going.

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Jason Hunyar has lived in the area for nearly a year and says he started looking into the City’s use of Flock cameras and its technology. He says he received city documents through an open records request that left him concerned.

“There was Flock employees looking at cameras all over Dunwoody: the schools, the parks, the playgrounds, and also in the JCC,” he said. “There were Flock sales employees that were looking at cameras in the gymnastic centers.”

The cameras that Hunyar is referring to are owned by businesses and residents and integrated into Dunwoody police’s system. The police department uses Flock technology for that integration.

McCowan took Hunyar’s concerns straight to Flock.

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“The development partnership with the City of Dunwoody is around training and demo purposes,” Holly Beilin with Flock said. “If a camera was clicked on, it was for, again, those specific reasons, which we have permission to do.”

The city council has previously delayed the vote twice.

City leaders are hopeful that they will be able to clearly lay out exactly how, who and when their data can be accessed.

Flock maintains that their systems are secure.

“We align with international and national security standards,” Beilin said.

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