Arrest made after woman shot, killed going to work at CVS

Loganville police have made an arrest tied to the deadly shooting of a woman at a Walton County CVS store.

Evander Derrell Choates, a 29-year-old man from Loganville, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

We’ll have the latest on this breaking story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Kimberly Whaley was shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2025, after she pulled into work at the pharmacy.

Whaley was a beloved pharmacy technician who often spent her workdays helping customers at the drive-thru window at the CVS.

The victim’s spouse believes the shooter may have meant to kill someone else, suggesting it could be a case of mistaken identity.

The Secret Service was called in to assist Loganville police in the investigation.

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