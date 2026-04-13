Jogger catches man performing lewd acts in his car. Police believe there are other victims

DALTON, Ga. — A woman jogger says she caught a man watching her and performing lewd acts in his car. Police believe there are other victims.

Dalton police arrested Nathaniel Willingham, a 21-year-old man from Summerville, on Thursday after they tracked him down using license plate readers.

Police said they have received multiple complaints of a man watching women in the area of Walnut Ave., Tibbs Road and College Drive. One woman came forward to police on April 8.

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She said the day before, she was jogging on Walnut Ave when she saw a man taking photos or videos of her from a parking lot. The woman kept jogging, but later saw the same man again. She went to confront him and told investigators she caught him performing a lewd act in his car.

The woman took a photo of the suspect and his license plate to give to police. Officers got a license plate alert from the department’s Flock cameras and found the suspect, identified as Willingham.

Police said Willingham admitted to performing lewd acts. They have charged him with four counts of lewd acts and one count of stalking.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim or has more information on the case is asked to call Dalton police Sgt. Matias Castillo at 706-278-9085 ext. 9-352

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