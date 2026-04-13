Teen who survived crash that killed brother, 2 best friends off ventilator

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl who survived a crash that claimed the lives of her older brother and two best friends has made “incredible strides” but still faces a long road to recovery.

Jamison Mobley, her brother Jackson and two best friends, Charlotte Martin and Jaylyn Fehr were involved in a crash on their spring break. All four teens attended Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming.

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The group was traveling on Highway 65 north of St. George Island and Apalachicola, Florida, when they lost control, went off the road and crashed.

Jackson Mobley, Martin and Fehr died at the scene. Another driver stopped and pulled Jamison out of the wrecked vehicle before it suddenly burst into flames.

Jamison Mobley remains in a Florida hospital with a traumatic brain injury and carotid artery injury, according to a GoFundMe page. The family hopes to transfer her to a hospital closer to home when she is stable.

“She has already made incredible strides. As of Sunday April 12, she has come off the ventilator, which was a huge answer to prayer. Unfortunately, now she is facing an infection and fever,” family friends wrote on the GoFundMe. “Please pray for the infection to be identified quickly, for the fever to break and for her lungs to clear so that she can breathe easier."

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Horizon Christian Academy teachers and students were supposed to return from spring break on Monday. Instead, the school decided to reopen on Tuesday to allow for an extra day of mourning.

“We have expanded our support resources. Counselors and pastors will be available throughout the week to support students, and additional licensed Christian counselors and trusted local pastors will be on campus to provide care as needed,” Head of School Tom Shefchunas said.

If you wish to donate, here are the GoFundMe pages for the victims’ families.

3 teens killed, 1 in critical condition Three teens killed in a crash in Floriday were identified as 18-year-old Jackson Mobley, 17-year-old Jaylyn Fehr and 16-year-old Charlotte Martin. Mobley’s 17-year-old sister, Jamison Mobley, was pulled from the car by a witness before the car went up in flames. She was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Photos from Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Florida

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