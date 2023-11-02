Driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was involved in a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

DeKalb County police said at 12:59 a.m. Thursday, officers received reports of a crash on Interstate 20 EB at the exit ramp to Wesley Chapel Road.

According to the investigation, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

Police confirmed that the driver of the car was dead.

🚨 RED ALERT continues in DeKalb: fatal crash-investigation still shuts I-20/eb at I-285 (Exit 67). Ramps to and from I-285 and ramp to Wesley Chapel (Exit 68) still open, so #ATLtraffic delays minimal. Wreckers on scene and DeKalb 911 says this should clear soon. Out since 1a. pic.twitter.com/LP28VCaRW7 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 2, 2023

The identity of the victim has not been released. Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

