Freeze warning in effect Thursday morning but warm-up is on the way this weekend

Don’t forget your coat, scarf and gloves before you walk out the door Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says another freeze warning is in effect for north Georgia. The warning went into effect at midnight and will last until 10 a.m.

We’re updating how cold the temperatures are in your neighborhood on LIVE every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what to know about Thursday.

Temperatures starting near or below freezing; 20s and 30s likely

Another freeze warning for Friday

Less wind, milder later today

Warm-up is on the way for the weekend with the return of temperatures in the 70s.

