Beware: Thieves across Atlanta stealing cooking oil, spilling it and causing crashes on the roads

ATLANTA — Thieves across metro Atlanta are stealing an unusual “liquid gold” – used cooking oil.

It isn’t just restaurant owners who are hurt by this crime. It’s leading to spills that threaten our water supply and cause crashes.

Surveillance video shows thieves backing up a white van to steal used cooking oil from Divan restaurant in Midtown Atlanta.

They spilled some of the oil. Video shows it seeping into the street.

We’re working to learn what police are doing to crack down on the thefts, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I go to turn, and then suddenly I’m down. Like my bike is sliding across the road. It’s crazy,” said 17-year-old Ashlyn Whitfield.

Her motorcycle hit that patch of cooking oil and she wiped out.

Channel 2 Action News obtained police body camera video of the teenager talking to an officer after crashing on Peachtree Street at 15th Street in July.

Fortunately, Whitfield only scraped her knee.

She snapped photos of the sand crews used to cover the oil after she wrecked.

“I was so flabbergasted to hear that there was some secret underground cooking oil ring,” said Whitfield.

The same spill caused a car to crash earlier that morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hundreds of gallons of used cooking oil stolen from north Ga. Chick-fil-A, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group