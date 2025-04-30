Doraville acupuncturist indicted on charges of sexually assaulting patients

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A DeKalb County acupuncturist has been formally indicted on sex crime charges, months after some of his patients accused him of assault.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Meu Keon Kim, 70, on four felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and seven misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. District Attorney Sherry Boston’s office also filed accusations against Kim, charging him with nine more counts of sexual battery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the indictment, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, two women accused Kim of inappropriately touching them during treatment sessions.

The district attorney’s office says the charges in the indictment and accusations are connected to seven victims.

He was initially arrested in February. The district attorney’s office filed more charges against him in March when more victims came forward.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco has been following Kim’s case since the Buford Highway business was raided and he was arrested.

She learned that Georgia Composite Medical Board records show Kim has been a licensed Acupuncturist since 2012.

Police told her that Kim could legally practice while his case plays out in the court system as long as his acupuncture license is active.

City records show his business has been in operation since 2016. The license is not current.

Kim remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group