DeKalb acupuncture business being investigated after sexual assaults reported

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville police say they are investigating a local acupuncture business for allegations of sexual assault.

Officers say they searched Kim’s Acupuncture, also known as Kim’s Oriental Medicine Clinic, on Buford Hwy. after multiple sexual assaults reportedly happened there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say they are searching for any victims or anyone who may know about crimes being committed at the business or involving the owner, Meu Keon Kim, also known as “Dr. Kim.”

According to DeKalb County jail records, Kim was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority,” said Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson. “We take these allegations seriously and are committed to conducting a thorough investigation.”

Investigators say they believe there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group