Additional victims come forward, accuse Doraville acupuncturist of misconduct

DORAVILLE, Ga. — More patients are accusing a Doraville Acupuncturist of sex crimes. Meu Kim, 70, practiced at Kim’s Acupuncture at 5269 Buford Highway NE, according to police.

Last month, police announced his arrest and said two patients accused him of sex crimes in April 2024 and in December 2024.

Officers asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Since then, investigators said five more women contacted investigators with accusations, four anonymous callers reported potential misconduct at the business and three women described feeling uncomfortable during treatment.

Customers showed up Thursday evening to locked doors.

“We had no idea that he has been arrested things are closed down,” said one customer, Will.

He and his mom, Tracy, asked us not to share their last names due to the sensitive nature of this case.

Tracy said patients call the owner Dr. Kim. He is 70 years old. Georgia Composite Medical Board records show he has been a licensed Acupuncturist since 2012.

“I’m very uncomfortable about it now,” said Will.

“Absolutely, because, like I said, you are very vulnerable, you are relaxed and thinking you are getting healing. Oh my goodness,” said Tracy.

Kim’s attorney did not respond to calls to comment Thursday.

“Oh! I feel terrible if he is innocent,” said Tracy.

“I hope that, if it is true, he does see a day in court and they do get the proper justice they deserve,” said Will. “Both parties, the damage is done.”

Police said last month that Kim could legally practice while his case plays out in the court system as long as his acupuncture license is active.

City records show his business has been in operation since 2016. The license is not current.

Kim is not listed as owner of other businesses in the city. His bond hearing was Thursday morning. As of Thursday night, court and jail records did not reflect the amount he would have to pay to bail out of jail.

Kim faces 19 charges of sexual battery and three charges of aggravated sexual battery.

