Police raid DeKalb County clinic, arrest acupuncturist accused of sexual assault

DORAVILLE, Ga. — An acupuncturist who operates a clinic in Doraville is accused of sexually assaulting patients.

Doraville Police Department arrested Meu Keon Kim, 70 and charged him with five counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

The clinic is located at 5269 Buford Highway NE in Doraville. It is called Kim’s Acupuncture. Police said some know it as Kim’s Oriental Medicine Clinic. Kim does not have a medical license, but investigators said some know him as “Dr. Kim.”

Detectives began investigating Kim in April 2024. That is when Assistant Chief Brian Harris said a patient came forward to report abuse. In December of 2024, he said another patient reported abuse.

“Right now, we have two,” said Harris.

He said detectives have reason to believe there are more patients involved in the case.

“You go in there for treatment, and the next thing you know, some type of misconduct takes place,” said Harris.

Georgia law requires acupuncturists to obtain a license. According to Georgia Composite Medical Board records, Kim’s license is active. He obtained it in 2012.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Kim to hear his side of the case. He did not respond to calls and e-mails Thursday. A letter taped to the clinic’s door said it was closed due to a family emergency.

That was removed Thursday evening. Police said he still has a license and a right to treat patients while his case is in making its way through the court system.

“You’re innocent until proven guilty,” said Harris.

“The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority,” said Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson. “We take these allegations seriously and are committed to conducting a thorough investigation.”

The Doraville Police Department is asking those who have knowledge of inappropriate or criminal conduct at clinic or involving Kim, to contact Det. Kimberly Harris at 770-455-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the police department’s website.

