Doraville acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patients wants out on bond

DORAVILLE, Ga. — After spending months behind bars, a Doraville acupuncturist is seeking bond.

Meu Keon Kim, 70, is charged with 16 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and four counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to court documents filed by his attorney on Friday.

He was indicted on several of those charges and had formal accusations filed for others last month.

Kim’s attorney filed a motion for bond on Friday, saying that his client is not a flight risk because of his age and strong ties to the metro Atlanta area.

His attorney also cites that Kim has never been arrested and has no disciplinary record with the Georgia Composite Medical Board.

If the court still feels he could be a flight risk, his attorneys suggested having Kim surrender his passport and forcing him to wear an ankle monitor.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco has been following Kim’s case since the Buford Highway business was raided and he was arrested in February. He has remained in the DeKalb County Jail without bond since then.

According to the indictment, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, two women accused Kim of inappropriately touching them during treatment sessions.

The district attorney’s office says the charges in the indictment and accusations are connected to seven victims.

