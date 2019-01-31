  • Dive team searching for child who may have disappeared in creek

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirms to Channel 2 Action News they are currently searching for a girl who may have disappeared in a creek. 

    Dive teams are searching in the creek near Athena Lane near Lithonia. 

