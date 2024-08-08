‘Direction Dunwoody’ begins, city officials announce comprehensive plan workshop

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody says it’s kicking off what it’s calling “Direction Dunwoody,” a new comprehensive plan update for the next 20 years of development.

The Comprehensive Plan for 2025 to 2045 is described by city officials as the community’s vision for the future, and to make the future of Dunwoody match the residents’ hopes, they’re opening up a public workshop and have also set up an online survey for feedback and ideas.

Over the next few weeks, Dunwoody will be hosting events for city staff and consultants to speak with residents about issues like housing, transportation and construction to help adjust the comprehensive plan.

Additionally, Dunwoody will be hosting a pop-up tent event in Dunwoody Village on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the first public workshop will be held Sept. 10 at Park Place on Ashford Dunwoody Road near Cafe Intermezzo.

City officials said TSW will be serving as project managers to consult on development planning for the future of Dunwoody, and staff are working to get input and provide analysis of the opportunities for development and the needs of city residents.

“The Comprehensive Plan is a roadmap that helps us look beyond the now to the next 20 years,” Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod said in a statement. “Public input is key to the process, and we look forward to finding new ways to get the community involved and engaged.”

On top of the comprehensive plan updates, city officials said they plan to update their Unified Development Ordinance, which implements development and comprehensive plan policies for building in Dunwoody.

“This is an important part of our continued evolution as a young and growing city,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “We want to keep the community involved throughout the Comp Plan and UDO update to make sure we put policies in place that reflect the needs and desires of the community.”

