‘Extremely frustrating:’ Alpharetta businesses fed up with years-long Highway 9 construction project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Residents and business owners along Highway 9 in Alpharetta say they are growing increasingly frustrated with a road project that has stretched on for years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s $50 million Highway 9 improvement project began in the spring of 2021 and was originally expected to be completed by the spring of 2024. Now, GDOT says the project is in its final stages and is expected to be finished soon.

The project includes widening Highway 9 to four lanes and adding sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting and parking.

For business owners along North Main Street, the lengthy construction has created challenges.

Those orange barrels and barricades have exasperated clients trying to reach First Body and Wellness Center.

Lucy Jimenez moved her business to the area two years ago after being told the construction would be finished within a few months. She said she was looking forward to the benefits of being located on busy North Main Street.

“And it’s a great location, and we expected to be reaping those benefits of where we are,” Jimenez said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Instead, the driveway to her building has been blocked by construction.

“It’s causing us a lot of issues as far having to calm people down after having to spend half an hour trying to figure out how to get in,” Jimenez said.

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said delays have been largely caused by utility issues and redesign efforts.

When asked about the project’s timeline, Alpharetta city officials provided the following statement:

“We know this project has dragged on way longer than anyone wanted, and honestly, we get why people are frustrated. We’re frustrated too. It’s been a tough process, but we’re committed to partnering with the state to finish strong and create something beautiful that feels like Alpharetta.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For Jimenez, the end of the seemingly endless construction project cannot come soon enough.

“How frustrating is it to you? Extremely frustrating, especially when the clients come in,” she said.

Despite the delays, city officials say they are confident the project will ultimately be worth the wait. They say the widening was badly needed and that plans are in place to add trees and shrubs along the corridor to create an attractive gateway into Alpharetta.

The city expects landscaping work to begin in November. GDOT says the project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

©2026 Cox Media Group