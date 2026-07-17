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Attorney soaked legal documents, prayers with drugs to smuggle into jail, officials say

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV Cobb County Bureau Chief
Attorney accused of smuggling drugs into Cobb County Jail Joseph Anfield-El
By Michele Newell, WSB-TV Cobb County Bureau Chief

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney is accused of smuggling drugs into jail.

He and three other suspects are facing charges.

Investigators say the drugs were soaked into papers the attorney delivered to his client.

Dangerous synthetic drug disguised as legal documents and Muslim prayers made it into the Cobb County Jail, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00.

On Instagram, attorney Joseph Anfield-El markets himself as a champion and friend to his clients, but investigators say he wasn’t just representing his clients at the jail.

“He didn’t respect this facility, and in my mind he didn’t service the clients. Yeah, he serviced them, but not the way he should’ve been servicing them with legal services,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

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Michele Newell

Michele Newell, WSB-TV Cobb County Bureau Chief

Michele Newell is a four-time Emmy award-winning reporter. She joined the WSB-TV team as a general assignment reporter in November 2021. She was promoted to Cobb County Bureau Chief five months later

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