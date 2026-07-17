Attorney soaked legal documents, prayers with drugs to smuggle into jail, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney is accused of smuggling drugs into jail.

He and three other suspects are facing charges.

Investigators say the drugs were soaked into papers the attorney delivered to his client.

Dangerous synthetic drug disguised as legal documents and Muslim prayers made it into the Cobb County Jail, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00.

On Instagram, attorney Joseph Anfield-El markets himself as a champion and friend to his clients, but investigators say he wasn’t just representing his clients at the jail.

“He didn’t respect this facility, and in my mind he didn’t service the clients. Yeah, he serviced them, but not the way he should’ve been servicing them with legal services,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

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