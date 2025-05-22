GDOT’s road-widening project in Alpharetta to continue through 2026

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Drivers in Alpharetta waiting for a road-widening project to end are going to have to put up with construction for another year.

The City of Alpharetta said Wednesday that the Georgia Department of Transportation’s project to widen State Road 9/Main Street from Upper Hembree Road to Windward Parkway is now expected to be complete by 2026.

GDOT began the road work in April 2021 and had planned to finish it by spring of last year.

The city blamed the longer-than-expected construction on delays in utility work and “design changes related to new development along the corridor.”

“While this is not a City of Alpharetta project, we know it has a daily impact on our community—from commutes to business access," the city said.

Here’s the expected timeline for the remainder of the project:

July: AT&T will complete utility relocation

Mid-August: Georgia Power will remove remaining utility poles

Mid-October: Street and pedestrian lights will be turned on in the south end of the project

March 2026: Median landscaping will be completed

April 2026: Main roadway paving and all sidewalks will be finished

May 2026: Lights will be turned on in the north end of the project

August 2026: Final paving on side roads will be complete

The $50 million project widens the roadway from two to four lanes. It also adds turning lanes in key locations, a bike lane, a raised median, on-street parking, traffic signals and improved drainage.

GDOT’s work also will make the pedestrian experience better, improving crosswalks, sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and signals, in additional to aesthetic improvements.

