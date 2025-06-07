DeKalb County woman celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman is celebrating 100 years of living.

Lelia Mae Williams’ family threw her a big party at an event center in Decatur on Saturday.

Her family said she’s still doing great.

“I’ve taken her to the grocery store and she walks around picking out her own groceries,” Telisha Murray told Channel 2. “So she is very lively to be 100 years old and in her right mind. Her memory goes back so far, and she can remember it all.”

Her relatives say she taught them to work hard, go to church, and to love people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group