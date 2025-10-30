DeKalb County weighing nearly $78 million contract with AMR for emergency services

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Commission is reviewing a new contract between the county fire department and American Medical Response for emergency services.

The contract, as currently proposed, would reach nearly $78 million over a five-year term.

The proposed contract includes plans for adding additional ambulances and services related to emergency calls, the 911 system and other medical offerings.

According to commission documents, the ambulance services contract includes provisions for both advanced life support and basic life support, as well as efficiency improvements to the county’s 911 ambulance system, such as the addition of a nurse hotline.

The contract also extends ambulance service hours for ambulance units to be on duty, increasing guaranteed response hours per day to 600, spread across the ambulances and crews in service on any given day.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and AMR to verify if the contract had been approved.

AMR said in a statement that the procurement process is still underway so they were unable to comment.

