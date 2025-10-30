Emory University announces construction start to expansion of ‘The Ridge’ graduate housing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Emory University says it has commenced construction on Phase II of The Ridge, its pioneering graduate and professional student housing project, set to open in summer 2027 in Atlanta.

“Phase II of The Ridge will build on the success of Phase I, which provides competitively priced housing within walking distance of all graduate programs,” Robin Morey, Emory’s vice president for campus services and chief planning officer, said in a statement.

The Ridge initially opened in 2024, offering 535 beds tailored for graduate and professional students. The upcoming phase will introduce an additional 383 beds, enhancing the university’s capacity to nearly 1,000 beds for this student demographic.

The university said the Ridge addresses two critical needs identified in Emory’s master plan.

Those needs are the shortage of graduate student housing at the core campus and the creation of spaces for interdisciplinary student interaction and community building.

Located along Haygood Drive, the university said the expansion will continue to emphasize sustainability, with the first phase having achieved LEED Gold certification in 2025.

The dormitory location also offers convenient access to MARTA and Emory shuttles, with every major graduate program, lab, and library on Emory’s Atlanta campus within a 15-minute walk.

Morey said there was a strong demand for The Ridge, noting a 99 percent occupancy rate and a lease renewal rate exceeding 50 percent.

The expansion of The Ridge is expected to significantly enhance the living experience for Emory’s graduate and professional students, fostering a vibrant community and addressing critical housing needs on campus.

©2025 Cox Media Group