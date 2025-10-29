New stop signs installed on busy Brookhaven road taken down the next day

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven’s attempt to improve safety at a busy intersection near Ashford Park Elementary by installing new stop signs was halted just a day after implementation.

The new stop signs on Redding Road were part of a broader effort to calm traffic and enhance safety at the intersection with Caldwell Road. However, the signs were covered again within 24 hours due to unforeseen issues.

“Some of the stop signs got covered back up, which caused confusion for traffic coming in and leaving out…are you stopping? Are you not?” said resident Lex Thorton, who walks her daughter to school daily.

The intersection’s proximity to Ashford Park Elementary contributes to the traffic congestion, especially during school hours. The city’s improvements also include new striping, narrowing lanes and moving crosswalks.

Brookhaven’s Public Works Director Tom Roberts said there needs to be coordination with the Georgia Department of Transportation to better time the traffic light at nearby Peachtree Road and add an extra left turn option.

“All the infrastructure wasn’t in place yet. Those two left turn lanes from Redding onto Caldwell were not in place…that not being there had a bigger impact than we anticipated,” Roberts explained.

Residents expressed frustration on social media, with one neighbor describing the morning traffic as a “nightmare” and questioning whether timing the lights would solve the problem.

