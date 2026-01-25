DeKalb County suspends trash pickups due to winter weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County government announced trash pickups on Monday would be suspended due to current weather conditions.

The announcement comes as Winter Storm Fern comes through north Georgia, bringing freezing rain, icy roads and dangerous winter weather conditions.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for the state due to the risks and the DeKalb County government declared a state of emergency as well.

As a result, residents and commercial sanitation customers should expect delays in service for Monday, according to DeKalb County officials.

