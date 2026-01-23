SCHOOL CLOSINGS: These districts canceling, going virtual Monday

ATLANTA — Most school districts across north Georgia have canceled weekend events. Now, some are deciding whether to have school on Monday.

The other districts say they will make their decision later this weekend.

While some are canceling school, others will be having a virtual learning day.

These districts have changed their schedules on Monday:

City Schools of Decatur - Virtual learning day on Monday, Jan. 26

DeKalb County Schools - Closed on Monday, Jan. 26

Fannin County Schools - Virtual learning day on Monday, Jan. 26

Fulton County Schools - Virtual learning day on Monday, Jan. 26

Gilmer County Schools - Closed on Monday, Jan. 26

Habersham County Schools - Closed on Monday, Jan. 26

Rabun County Schools - Closed on Monday, Jan. 26

Union County Schools - Virtual learning day on Monday, Jan. 26

