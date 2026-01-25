LIVE UPDATES: Ice, sleet accumulating in north Georgia; power outages likely

ATLANTA — A winter storm is moving through north Georgia with a ice storm warning in effect for most of our area.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking freezing rain and sleet across north Georgia on Sunday morning. That layer of ice is starting to weigh down trees and power lines in spots.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage spread throughout north Georgia, NOW on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

Road conditions are deteriorating, especially secondary roads, in parts of our area. There have also been some crashes in spots. State officials are urging everyone to stay at home and stay off the roads. Power outages are likely to increase as the morning goes on as ice accumulates.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: These districts canceling, going virtual Monday

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

LIVE UPDATES

5:45 a.m.

Georgia EMC reports at least 3,100 customers are without power.

5:30 a.m.

We’re live on Channel 2 now tracking the freezing rain and even some sleet across a lot of north Georgia this morning

4:27 a.m.

Pickens County EMA reports ice accumulating on trees and powerlines east of Jasper. Several city streets are closed due to ice.

©2026 Cox Media Group