Power outages growing across north Georgia with icy conditions

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of customers don’t have power as a winter storm moves through north Georgia.

Power outages will increase as the day goes on as ice from the storm accumulates.

Georgia EMC reports at least 7,557 customers without power, most across northeast counties. Georgia Power outage map shows a county-by-county breakdown of customers without power. Here’s a look as of 9:30 a.m.

Rabun County: 3,900

Fulton County: 1,405

White County: 1,508

DeKalb County: 1,121

Stephens County: 856

Clayton County: 765

Bartow County: 634

When the power goes out

For your home, if the power goes out, keep freezers and refrigerators closed. If the temperature of the food gets higher than 40 degrees for two hours or more, throw it away. Also toss it if the food has an unusual odor, color or texture. A full freezer should keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary to keep food safe.

If you have a gas oven or stove, don’t use it to heat your house.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from surges.

Only use a generator outside and away from windows. The same goes for grills and camp stoves.

Wear a hat and several layers of loose-fitting clothing. Wear mittens.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Finally, if the cold is too extreme and you’re unable to heat your home, seek out a community location.

After power is restored

Watch for debris when looking for damage, including downed wires that could be in snowdrifts. Don’t move downed lines, and stay at least 25 feet away from them.

Check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those who may need help.

