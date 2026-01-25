Gov. Kemp urges people to stay in and ‘let us do our work’ as ice storm impacts north Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp continues to urge Georgians being impacted by the winter storm to stay off the roads because conditions are going to get worse throughout the day.

As daylight started to break on Sunday morning, Kemp warned people that just because it may not look bad where they are, the worst is yet to come.

“We’re about halfway through this event. Some people may be just waking up and saying there’s nothing out there because we are in a little bit of a lull. There’s more coming,” Kemp said.

The governor said with the lull, it was a good time for crews to treat road in the hardest hit areas of the storm so far.

“This is a great time for us to catch up on some areas like GA 400 North, 985 North, and we’re starting to lose control a little bit, and re-salt, re-treat those roadways,” Kemp said. “It’s going to get worse as the day goes on. Let us do our work and stay safe out there.”

Thank you to the response crews working around the clock right now! We’ve still got a long way to go, so I urge Georgians in affected areas to stay hunkered down to help first responders and road treatment teams do their jobs.



Stay home, stay warm, stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g58FUF7g5I — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 25, 2026

Channel 2 Action News has crews throughout North Georgia as road conditions are deteriorating, especially secondary roads, in parts of our area.

There have also been some crashes in spots along with trees down.

