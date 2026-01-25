Flight cancellations stack up at Hartsfield-Jackson

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The ice storm bearing down on north Georgia is starting to affect air travel.

Flight cancellations are growing. As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 1,010 of Sunday’s flights have been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Flightaware.com.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz warns that much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is facing hours of accumulating ice.

These conditions are hazardous for travel, including air travel.

If you plan to travel in the next couple of days, prepare for changes to your itinerary.

