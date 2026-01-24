Ice storm warning issued for metro Atlanta, northeast Georgia

ATLANTA — A winter storm moving into north and central Georgia is prompting new warnings from the National Weather Service. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for much of the area, including metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan says this is the first Ice Storm Warning issued for the region since February 2014.

A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory for far southern counties, while the rest of north and central Georgia remains under an Ice Storm Warning. The most widespread and potentially destructive ice impacts are expected on the northeast side of the metro area, where conditions will be most favorable for prolonged icing.

This is an evolving weather situation. Severe Weather Team 2 is going over the updating timing and impacts for your area, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

Monahan warns that between a quarter-inch and up to one inch of ice accumulation is possible in areas under the Ice Storm Warning. That level of ice could lead to dangerous travel conditions, downed trees, and power outages.

Most of Saturday is expected to remain dry, but conditions will begin to deteriorate later this afternoon and into the evening as a winter mix develops. The most significant impacts are expected overnight into early Sunday morning, when temperatures will be cold enough for ice toaccumulate on roads, bridges, trees, and power lines.

Some areas may see a transition to rain late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon, which could help limit additional icing. However, forecasters caution that refreezing is likely Sunday night as much colder air moves back into the region, potentially creating black ice and renewed travel hazards.

Officials urge residents to limit travel, prepare for possible power outages, and closely monitor weather updates as conditions continue to evolve.

HOME WINTER CHECKLIST

Select foods

Disposable dishware (plates, bowls, utensils)

Specialty items (medications, infant formula, etc.)

Portable radio (AM/FM WX radio and batteries)

Warm clothing (hats, mittens/gloves, warm coats, boots)

Flashlights and extra batteries

First aid kit

Extra blankets

Cellphone (fully charged)

Firewood (for wood fireplaces)

Matches (for candles and gas fireplaces)

CAR WINTERIZATION CHECKLIST

Check engine fluid levels (oil, coolant, washer fluid, etc.)

Test battery and replace if necessary

Use deicing washer fluid

Switch to synthetic oil (handles the cold better)

Inspect tire tread (replace at near wear limit)

Test headlights and tail lights

Add and inspect winter survival kit

HOME WINTER SURVIVAL FOOD CHECKLIST

Canned fruits and vegetables

Bread and condiments (keep bread frozen to last longer)

Cereal and toaster pastries

Crackers, nuts, fruit bars and chips

Soups (some soups require water or heating)

Meals ready to eat

Bottle water

Cookies and hard candy

CAR WINTER SURVIVAL KIT CHECKLIST

Flashlights and extra batteries

First aid kit

Ice scraper

Snow shovel

Blankets/sleeping bag

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Booster cables

Extra clothing (hats, mittens/gloves, warm coats, boots)

Sand/kitty litter (used for traction)

Cellphone and charger

Flares/triangles and other bright objects.

