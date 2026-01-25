Ground delay issued for Hartsfield-Jackson by FAA

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The delay notes that flights are currently waiting an average of nearly two hours before takeoff.

According to a delay trend estimate posted by the FAA with the ground delay advisory, the delay length could range between 64 minutes to 180 minutes, depending on when the flight is supposed to take off.

The official average right now is 117 minutes, according to the FAA.

For flights scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 180 minute delays are the expected wait, while the expected delays begin to decrease in length beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m.

Advisory details say the longest delay could max out at 229 minutes.

