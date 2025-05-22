DeKalb County Schools internet offline for 2nd day in a row

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools’ internet issues are continuing into a second day.

While the district told Channel 2 Action News Wednesday night that service had been restored, a spokesman confirmed Thursday morning that they were offline again.

The outage is districtwide and started Wednesday at about 6 a.m. after a fiber-optic cable outside of the DeKalb County School District was damaged.

Technicians arrived at about 11:30 a.m., confirming the damage was outside of district property.

On Thursday, the district said technicians discovered additional breaks overnight, leading to a second repair team coming in to start work shortly before midnight.

“Repair work has continued without interruption, but Zayo has not yet provided an estimated time for full restoration of internet service," a spokesman said. “The District recognizes the challenges this outage poses to teaching, learning, and daily operations, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.”

Going forward, the district plans to “implement a network redundancy plan to lessen our dependence on any single internet provider in the coming months.”

