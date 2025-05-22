Mercedes-Benz’s North American HQ, development hub is coming to Atlanta, Kemp says

SANDY SPRINGS — Mercedes-Benz is making a big move to Atlanta, the governor’s office announced.

The automaker has chosen Atlanta as its headquarters in North America, moving 500 jobs to the facility known as 1MB in Fulton County, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz will also build a state-of-the-art Research & Development facility nearby.

The 1MB facility opened in 2018 in Sandy Springs and currently supports about 800 jobs in Georgia.

Once the headquarters will be located here, this location will include financial services and corporate functions teams.

“Georgia continues to lead the way in the future of mobility and technical innovation, attracting world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz that are driving the automotive industry forward,” Kemp said.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul heralded the automaker’s move.

“Since establishing their headquarters here in 2018, they have been outstanding corporate partners,” Paul said. “Their decision to grow in Sandy Springs highlights the success of the city’s recent infrastructure and capital investments which are now clearly paying dividends. This expansion represents a wonderful opportunity and a significant milestone for our continued development.”

“We thank the State of Georgia for its support in deepening Mercedes-Benz’s roots in the Atlanta area as we bring even more talented team members to this world-class city,” said Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America.

