DeKalb County Schools offline due to fiber optic issue, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the district is dealing with a network outage at its schools and offices.

According to a district spokesman, the outage is “due to an external fiber optic circuit issue.”

While the issue is being actively worked on, an estimate on when the network would be back online was not immediately available.

“The technology team is working with a third-party vendor to troubleshoot and restore connectivity as soon as possible,” the district said in a statement.

