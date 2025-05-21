Campbell High principal, athletic director reassigned after basketball coaches rehired

A Cobb County principal and athletic director will report to new schools next school year.

The decision comes after two basketball coaches lost their jobs, but were later reinstated after a district investigation.

Campbell High School Principal Vanessa Watkins and Athletic Director James Thigpen have been reassigned, the district confirmed.

Current Wheeler High School Principal Paul Gillihan will move to Campbell.

Earlier this year, boys basketball coach James Gwyn and girls basketball coach Randy McClure were denied new teaching contracts for the upcoming school year.

More than 4,000 people signed a petition calling for the coaches, who the school’s gymnasium is named after, to be reinstated.

The district launched an investigation and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommended that Gwyn and McClure get their jobs back.

Channel 2 Action News asked the Cobb County Schools District if the new assignments were a result of the investigation.

A spokesperson responded with the following statement.

“Principal and staff reassignments occur every year as part of the District’s normal operations to align school leadership with the needs of our students and communities.”

