DeKalb County police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police identified him only as Emeri and said he was last seen on Friday, Nov. 8 near the 3500 block of Kingwood Run.
He is five feet, three inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers.
If you see him please call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
