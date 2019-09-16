0 DeKalb County invests $100,000 to help domestic violence victims

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is investing $100,000 to deal with the growing problem of domestic violence. It now accounts for one-third of all misdemeanor cases in the county and is one of the most dangerous calls for an officer.

Officer Derek Nunn knows that firsthand. He was shot six times during a domestic violence call at a Lithonia home on Aug. 1.

“Being an officer in the middle of someone else's confrontation, it can easily turn and have those two individuals turn on the officer,” Nunn said in his first interview since being shot.

Police say Otis Walker ambushed Nunn after killing his girlfriend, Aleka Simmons. It was the eighth domestic violence death in DeKalb so far this year.

The county hopes the money it is giving to the solicitor general will provide resources to save lives and help families cope.

“The first thing we're doing is piloting a program where we will have advocates, victim advocates located at the precincts,” DeKalb Solicitor General Donna Coleman-Stribling said.

Sgt. Georgine Erwin leads a team of four DeKalb detectives dedicated to domestic violence calls. She says domestic violence doesn’t just impact those involved, it’s impacts teens who see it happening in their homes.

“It’s out of control in high school,” she said. “I think there’s a lot with kids who don’t know how to deal with each other. We need to teach the parents now, so that we don’t pass domestic violence on to the next generation.”

The man accused of shooting Nunn is now behind bars, charged with felony murder and aggravated assault of an officer.

“It's just by the grace of God I'm still here. Being shot six times and being able to walk away from it and talk about it is just a blessing,” Nunn said.

